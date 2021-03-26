Susquehanna Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to “Positive”

Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.53.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,865. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $5,154,147. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.