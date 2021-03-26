Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Get Surgalign alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRGA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Stolper acquired 16,667 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Surgalign by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgalign (SRGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.