Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of SPH stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $928.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.