Substratum Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $29,962.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

