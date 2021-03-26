Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $236.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

