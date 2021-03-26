Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Stride by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 485,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

