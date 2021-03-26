Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of FreightCar America Call Options (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,944% compared to the typical volume of 439 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAIL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,824,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,729. The company has a market cap of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

