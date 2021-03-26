Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,498 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average volume of 271 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in Gridsum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 1,029,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gridsum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSUM opened at $1.95 on Friday. Gridsum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

