Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,135 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,363% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.