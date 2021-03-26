Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,063% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

MANU stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $654.56 million, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MANU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Manchester United by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after buying an additional 530,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its position in Manchester United by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

