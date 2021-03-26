Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 20,018 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.