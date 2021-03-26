Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after buying an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,669,000 after buying an additional 2,214,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

