Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.43 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

