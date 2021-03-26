Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

