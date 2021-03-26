Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,397 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

NYSE BKR opened at $21.53 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

