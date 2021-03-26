Stakenet (XSN) Market Cap Hits $54.45 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $54.45 million and approximately $121,247.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.00373669 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006249 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027575 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00143998 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.33 or 0.05155204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 115,229,018 coins and its circulating supply is 114,248,597 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

