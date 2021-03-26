Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.01

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 276859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

