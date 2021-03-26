SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

