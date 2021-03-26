Springowl Associates LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Ciena accounts for 2.8% of Springowl Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,872,000 after purchasing an additional 231,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $2,444,646. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.74. 54,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

