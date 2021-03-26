Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,345 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Splunk worth $89,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $132.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

