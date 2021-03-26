Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.62.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.