Spark Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the average daily volume of 279 call options.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 107,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,625. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,006. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

