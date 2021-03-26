Spark Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the average daily volume of 279 call options.
Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 107,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,625. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,006. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
