Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.48.

NYSE LUV opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $348,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,556 shares of the airline’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,451 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 209.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the airline’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

