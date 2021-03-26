South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

