Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.95

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 18465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on SONVY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

