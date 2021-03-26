Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

