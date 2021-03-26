SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik Sells 3,742 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SEDG traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $276.21. 18,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

