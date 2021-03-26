Solana Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Solana has a market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $111.81 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $13.17 or 0.00025239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.94 or 0.00641918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024124 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,561,026 coins and its circulating supply is 267,168,501 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.