Sociall (SCL) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $450,848.94 and approximately $22.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sociall Token Trading

