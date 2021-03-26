Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

SNAP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 214,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,484. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

