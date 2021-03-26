Smith Moore & CO. Sells 7,324 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

PDN opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

