Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,964 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $93.97 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.