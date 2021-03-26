Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,964 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $93.97 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.