Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 2,939 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 993,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 480,390 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 42.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 92,943 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 53,954 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.65 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

