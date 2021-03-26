Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

NYSE SMAR opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,521. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

