SmartMesh Market Cap Reaches $10.23 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $1.29 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

