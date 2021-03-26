SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.