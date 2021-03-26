SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) EVP Sells $577,750.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kiwan Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

