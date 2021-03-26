SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.05. SM Energy shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 19,198 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

