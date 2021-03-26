Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) vs. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Critical Analysis

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Service Properties Trust pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Sino Land and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Service Properties Trust -11.96% -7.96% -2.11%

Volatility & Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sino Land and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Properties Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00

Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.56%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Sino Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and Service Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $759.46 million 13.83 $216.58 million N/A N/A Service Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.88 $259.75 million $3.78 3.26

Service Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Land.

Summary

Service Properties Trust beats Sino Land on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.