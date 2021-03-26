Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $57.38 and last traded at $57.61. Approximately 4,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 217,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

Specifically, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Simulations Plus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

