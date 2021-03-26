Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.42% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

SAMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

