Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $215.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

