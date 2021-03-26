Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAE. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €197.91 ($232.83).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €169.60 ($199.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is €205.66 and its 200-day moving average is €163.49. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €47.65 ($56.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

