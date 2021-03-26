Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $806.89 million, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

