Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.95

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $865.00 million, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $204,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

