Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

SHAK traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.77, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

