Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 2,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The company has a market cap of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

