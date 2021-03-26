ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Critical Review

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 8.08 $149.24 million $2.74 22.60 Atlantic Union Bankshares $832.15 million 3.59 $193.53 million $2.75 13.79

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 17.79% 1.57% Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.47% 6.11% 0.83%

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 3 3 0 2.50

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.41%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats ServisFirst Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, it provides credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as trust, and wealth management services to consumers and businesses. Further, the company offers securities, brokerage, and investment advisory services; and originates and sells mortgage loan products in the secondary market. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

