Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.57

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.57 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.45). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 115.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 247,857 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market cap of £308.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.59.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

