Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.09 million and $34.27 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008177 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

